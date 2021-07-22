Linn County Public Health continues to report new COVID-19 data daily, state moves to weekly

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Iowa, at a time when the state is releasing less information about the pandemic. Over the past week, the state is reporting 52% more people tested positive than the week before. And hospitalizations are up to 101, the highest number since the end of May.

Linn County Public Health and one private citizen are continuing to report new data each day. Linn County says it’s Covid numbers are pretty low right now- three people are currently hospitalized - but they want to make sure it stays that way.

”The reason that I went ahead and continued doing daily updates, and then full data updates once a week is because we are now heading into what looks to be one of the worst variants that we’ve had so far,” said founder and CEO of iowacovid19tracker.org, Sara Willette.

Linn County Public Health Branch Supervisor Heather Meador says those are the same reasons why they’re still releasing new information every day.

With school starting soon, children under the age of 12 who can’t yet get vaccinated could be more susceptible to spreading the virus.

“Once they’re all back to school and back together, we don’t know what they may look like,” said Meador.

Both Willette and Meador say they plan to continue daily updates on their respective websites until they see a higher vaccination rate.

”We also want to show this is why we need to have the vaccine. As our numbers continue to fluctuate, they go up and down, we’re not going to get to the other side of this pandemic until we can reach that herd immunity.” said Meador.

