Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County Public Health continues to report new COVID-19 data daily, state moves to weekly

Linn County Public Health continues with daily updates
Linn County Public Health continues with daily updates(KCRG)
By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Iowa, at a time when the state is releasing less information about the pandemic. Over the past week, the state is reporting 52% more people tested positive than the week before. And hospitalizations are up to 101, the highest number since the end of May.

Linn County Public Health and one private citizen are continuing to report new data each day. Linn County says it’s Covid numbers are pretty low right now- three people are currently hospitalized - but they want to make sure it stays that way.

”The reason that I went ahead and continued doing daily updates, and then full data updates once a week is because we are now heading into what looks to be one of the worst variants that we’ve had so far,” said founder and CEO of iowacovid19tracker.org, Sara Willette.

Linn County Public Health Branch Supervisor Heather Meador says those are the same reasons why they’re still releasing new information every day.

With school starting soon, children under the age of 12 who can’t yet get vaccinated could be more susceptible to spreading the virus.

“Once they’re all back to school and back together, we don’t know what they may look like,” said Meador.

Both Willette and Meador say they plan to continue daily updates on their respective websites until they see a higher vaccination rate.

”We also want to show this is why we need to have the vaccine. As our numbers continue to fluctuate, they go up and down, we’re not going to get to the other side of this pandemic until we can reach that herd immunity.” said Meador.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen found dead with gunshot wound behind the wheel of crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday
Hawthorne Hills Apartments in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids police release 15-year-old shooting victim’s name
Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is...
Day 3 of testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial
15-year old killed at Apartment complex didn't live at complex
15-year-old killed at Hawthorne Hills apartments didn’t live at complex

Latest News

Retirees in Monticello gather for coffee and conversation at Darrell's Restaurant
Gathering over coffee and breakfast at Monticello’s ‘Table of Knowledge’
Monticello Table of Knowledge.
Our Town: Darrell's Restaurant home to 'Table of Knowledge' coffee group
COVID-19 cases in Iowa.
Latest COVID-19 data in Iowa shows spike in cases
Battle of the Badges blood drive in Coralville.
'Battle of the Badges' blood drive takes place in Coralville