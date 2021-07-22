Jury to watch more video in Blahnik murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jury members in the Drew Blahnik murder trial will watch more video of Blahnik’s initial interview with investigators as the trial resumes on Thursday.

Drew Blahnik is charged with first degree murder for the 2018 death of Chris Bagley.

During that interview, Blahnik told investigators he had nothing to do with Bagley’s disappearance and death.

He claimed he wasn’t even at the trailer when the murder took place, but investigators told Blahnik they had evidence proving otherwise.

Lieutenant Dave Beuter, an investigator with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, told the jury about what they found in the trailer.

“So there was a number of items, areas on different parts of the floor that they believe was blood evidence on the floor,” Lt. Beuter said. “One of those items that was taken, which was a sample of the floor, was later confirmed to have Chris’s DNA in it.”

Investigators found that DNA despite efforts to clean the trailer and remove parts of the flooring. That’s something both Paul Hoff and Drew Wagner admitted to doing when they testified.

The trial is set to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.

