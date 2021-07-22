Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol reports more drivers speeding

By WOI
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa State Patrol says it’s seeing more drivers traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Troopers say more drivers were speeding at the beginning of the pandemic due to less traffic and cars on the road.

However, they say speeding is only getting worse, despite more people being out on the roads.

Sergeant Alex Dinkla says it’s scary to see drivers excessively speeding. He said there are more traffic fatalities now compared to the same time last year.

According to the Iowa DOT, 165-people have died on Iowa roads this year.

At this time last year, that number was 159.

“We are seeing people at 130 and 140 mph out here,” Sgt. Dinkla said. “Those are speeds that our troopers and officers alone most likely don’t even do when they’re trying to go to an emergency call.”

Speeding is a misdemeanor in Iowa, but drivers can face fines depending on how fast they were driving.

Fines begin at $30.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Hills Apartments in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids police release 15-year-old shooting victim’s name
15-year old killed at Apartment complex didn't live at complex
15-year-old killed at Hawthorne Hills apartments didn’t live at complex
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says there is no evidence connecting the...
Investigators: no connection between Mollie Tibbetts murder, Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance
Paul Hoff testifies.
Day 4 of witness testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial
Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday

Latest News

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Former Congresswoman Finkenauer announces run for Sen. Chuck Grassley’s senate seat
A man says he was removed from a training program at a trucking company in Iowa because of his...
Man says he was removed from Iowa trucking company training program over his hair
Jury members in the Drew Blahnik murder trial will watch more video of Blahnik's initial...
Jury to watch more video in Blahnik murder trial
Sales for medical marijuana nearly doubled in the last year.
Sales for medical marijuana nearly doubled in Iowa last year