Iowa State Patrol reports more drivers speeding

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa State Patrol says it’s seeing more drivers traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Troopers say more drivers were speeding at the beginning of the pandemic due to less traffic and cars on the road.

However, they say speeding is only getting worse, despite more people being out on the roads.

Sergeant Alex Dinkla says it’s scary to see drivers excessively speeding. He said there are more traffic fatalities now compared to the same time last year.

According to the Iowa DOT, 165-people have died on Iowa roads this year.

At this time last year, that number was 159.

“We are seeing people at 130 and 140 mph out here,” Sgt. Dinkla said. “Those are speeds that our troopers and officers alone most likely don’t even do when they’re trying to go to an emergency call.”

Speeding is a misdemeanor in Iowa, but drivers can face fines depending on how fast they were driving.

Fines begin at $30.

