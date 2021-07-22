Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa college student helps fight western wildfires

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Nearly 80 wildfires are now burning across 13 states in the western U.S.

People are being forced to evacuate, and smoke is spreading across the country. More than 1,200 firefighters are fighting the fire, and one Iowa college student has been helping.

Turner Sowden, 19, is in the fire program at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge.

He says he went out west through a program with the Iowa DNR. He left around July 1 to help fight fires in Montana for about two weeks.

“I was on a hand crew,” explained Sowden. “We dug in a line that a bulldozer couldn’t because there was too steep of a hill.”

Sowden is back home now. He says, in that time, he got a better understanding of the conditions that cause these fires.

“It would still get to 100 degrees,” said Sowden. “One day it was like 112 degrees or something like that. It’s so dry, you can be doing just a little bit of farm work and one sparkle light up.”

He will find out Saturday if he will be sent out again to help with the fires.

If so, he says he’ll go immediately.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Hills Apartments in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids police release 15-year-old shooting victim’s name
15-year old killed at Apartment complex didn't live at complex
15-year-old killed at Hawthorne Hills apartments didn’t live at complex
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says there is no evidence connecting the...
Investigators: no connection between Mollie Tibbetts murder, Xavior Harrelson’s disappearance
Paul Hoff testifies.
Day 4 of witness testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial
Cedar County expected to vote to become a 2nd amendment sanctuary
Cedar County could become third Iowa county this month to become ‘second amendment sancutary’

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa pork producer: We need year-round immigrant workers
Iowa Department of Corrections logo.
Nurse who gave Iowa inmates vaccine overdoses appeals firing
Mount Vernon, Western Dubuque reach state championship
For at least three hours, jurors have listened to recorded interviews police made with Drew...
LIVE: Jurors listen to recorded interviews with Drew Blahnik Thursday in murder trial