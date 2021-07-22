Show You Care
Hazy and humid weather continues

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for hazy conditions yet again today. Plan on highs well into the 80s with a few lower 90s also possible. Tomorrow, plan on more of the same with the heat index around 95-100 in the afternoon. Late Friday night into Saturday, we’ll be watching for storms over Minnesota to possibly drop south into our area. The farther north you go Saturday morning, the higher the rain chance in this particular setup. Next week, a huge heat dome sets up to our west and we’ll be right on the edge of it. Typically, this can bring us bouts of heat, but also numerous storm chances. Given that kind of high heat, there may be a number of strong storm clusters next week but it’s not entirely clear if they’ll be dropping into our area quite yet. We’ll keep an eye on things as the pattern continues to evolve.

