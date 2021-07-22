Hazy, hot, & humid

Show You Care
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Highs will be well into the 80s and even some low 90s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Upper-level wildfire smoke will still cause hazy skies today and could impact air quality for a small group of people.

Mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Hazy, hot, and humid conditions continue, not only through the weekend but into next week. Highs will likely be in the 90s for many multiple times over the next week and heat index values could climb to near 100. There is the potential for rain and storms late Friday and into Saturday, with higher chances the further north that you are.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

