Trial for 2019 Iowa City murder further delayed until 2022

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The first-degree murder trial of a man accused of killing his wife will not take place until at least early 2022.

A filing in Johnson County District Court showed that the start date for the trial of Roy Browning, Jr., is now set for February 1, 2022, after most recently being delayed until August 2021. The trial has previously been delayed three total times.

Browning, Jr., pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. He is accused of fatally stabbing JoEllen Browning, his wife, in April 2019. Prosecutors say his motive to kill his wife may have been hidden financial transactions and her substantial life insurance policy.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.