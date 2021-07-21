Show You Care
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA championship in 50 years left three people wounded.

The shootings both happened about 12:42 a.m. at two locations near Water Street.

TV station WISN had a reporter broadcasting when multiple shots were heard, prompting people to flee.

Police say a man had non-life threatening injuries from one of the shootings and a suspect was in custody.

In the other shooting, two people had non-life threatening injuries.

One person was in custody, and other suspects were being sought.

The shootings were across the Milwaukee River from Fiserv Forum, where the game was played, and the Deer District plaza, where a crowd of roughly 65,000 gathered for an outdoor watch party.

