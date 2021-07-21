Show You Care
Pacific Northwest’s record heat may have contributed to spike in foodborne illnesses, health officials say

Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.
Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - Health officials said dozens of food-poisoning cases could be connected to the heat wave in the northwestern U.S.

In Washington state this month, 52 cases of vibriosis, caused by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, have been reported.

That’s a new state record for the month of July. More than half of the cases involved people eating oysters.

Health experts said the vibrio bacteria exists in nature, but it may be thriving because of the record heat and low tides.

They suggest people consume only fully cooked shellfish.

The symptoms of vibriosis include nausea, cramps, fever and chills.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

