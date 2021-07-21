New cases of COVID-19 surge over 51% this week compared to previous

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest weekly update on the state of the novel coronavirus in Iowa shows a large increase in cases and hospitalizations, but no significant upward trend in deaths from the virus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 1,396 people tested positive for COVID-19 between July 15 and July 21, around 51.7% more cases than the 920 in the previous week. This is about 199.4 cases per day over seven days. A total of 376,674 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

7,794 individuals were newly-tested for the novel coronavirus in the past week, slightly higher than the previous week’s 7,300. The positivity rate of this batch of tests is 17.9%, significantly higher than the previous week’s 12.6% positivity rate.

12 additional people have died with COVID-19 since July 14, or 6,170 total. This is similar to the previous week’s 10 deaths, and 14 deaths for the week ending July 7.

101 people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, 29 people, or 42.3%, more than at the same time last week. 31 people are in intensive care units, seven people, or 29.2%, higher than last week. 12 patients require the use of a ventilator, one more than the same time last week.

3,023,763 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state so far, or 23,389 more since July 14. This is a slightly lower weekly total than the 25,534 shots for the week ending July 14, but higher than the 21,713 in the week ending July 7. 1,527,260 people have completed their vaccination course, or 11,218 additional people in the last week. 96,583 people have had one shot so far but not two, a slightly higher total than the 94,349 people one week ago.

