Marion Independent reveals finalized Wolves logo

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The logo for the Marion Independent School District’s athletic teams has been given final approval by the school board, according to the district.

The logo for the Wolves features a partial wolf head with red, white, and gold accents in the school’s traditional color scheme. A first draft of the logo was revealed to the public in late June.

The district decided to stop using the nickname Indians after reaching out to Native American tribes and getting feedback. After thousands of people voted on a new name, the district initially settled on Mavericks. However, further research about the origin of that name caused the district to pivot again, this time reaching a decision to go with Wolves.

