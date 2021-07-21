Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Judge OKs subpoenas for Iowa murder suspect’s medical files

A Linn County prosecutor called Alexander Jackson a "danger to the community." He's charged...
A Linn County prosecutor called Alexander Jackson a "danger to the community." He's charged with three counts of first degree murder.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge says a hospital that treated a Cedar Rapids man for a gunshot wound after he allegedly killed his parents and sister must share his medical records with prosecutors.

Judge Lars Anderson says Alexander Jackson waived the confidentiality of his medical information because he allowed police officers to be present during his treatment.

The 20-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in last month’s shooting deaths of his parents, Jan and Melissa Jackson, and 19-year-old sister Sabrina at the family home.

Prosecutors say that after killing his family members, Alexander Jackson called 911 to falsely claim that a masked intruder had broken into the home and killed his father and shot him in the foot.

He was taken to St. Luke’s hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen found dead with gunshot wound behind the wheel of crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday
Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is...
Day 3 of testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial
Social media users report dozens of thumbtacks along Linn County trails, causing a safety...
Thumbtacks along bike trails in Linn County pose a hazard
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart delivers the State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 26,...
Cedar Rapids Mayor pressures non-profit to cancel event featuring competitor

Latest News

Coralville mayor won’t seek re-election for 5th term
A superhero from Our Town Monticello has left a legacy that continues to inspire others.
Our Town: Inclusive playground to honor Monticello superhero
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is urging people to protect their pets.
Animal Rescue League reminds Iowans not to leave pets in hot cars after rescuing four dogs Saturday
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is urging people to protect their pets.
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues four dogs from hot cars in Des Moines