Hazy sky continues, slight chance of a shower or storm today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of smoky haze continue in the upper atmosphere today. This, combined with incoming clouds from the northeast should make for a slightly cooler day when compared to yesterday. There’s also a very weak front in the area, which may try to generate a few isolated storms this afternoon. Whatever occurs looks very isolated and brief. Plan on highs generally into the mid-80s, with lower 80s likely for northeast Iowa. Hazy sunshine will continue tomorrow and probably into the weekend as well. A storm complex is expected to develop Friday night into Saturday morning with the bulk of it being over Minnesota, however, some of that could trail down into Iowa on Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend appears hot and dry.

