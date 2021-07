CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The three “H’s” are back, hazy, hot, and humid. Highs stay near or above 90 degrees. Friday into the weekend, with dew points in the 70s, the heat index could top 100 in some locations. Storms, though isolated will be possible Friday night into early Saturday. The rest of the weekend into next week the hot and dry pattern persists. Have a good night!

