Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hazy, hot and humid day ahead

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mix of sun and clouds through the day, but hazy through the afternoon due to upper-level wildfire smoke. The upper-level smoke may be a bit thicker over the next 24 hours, if you have respiratory issues, you may want to avoid extended periods of time outside. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

A weak front continues to move in from the northeast and could prompt a few isolated storms this afternoon. Heat and humidity continue to increase through the week as highs climb into the low 90s by the end of the week. Heat index values could climb to 100° or above this weekend. Another storm chances return Friday night and into Saturday and right now the majority of it looks to impact Minnestoa but could impact Iowa by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen found dead with gunshot wound behind the wheel of crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday
Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is...
Day 3 of testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial
Social media users report dozens of thumbtacks along Linn County trails, causing a safety...
Thumbtacks along bike trails in Linn County pose a hazard
15-year old killed at Apartment complex didn't live at complex
15-year-old killed at Hawthorne Hills apartments didn’t live at complex

Latest News

Smoke density
First Alert Forecast
Wildfire smoke impact
Hazy skies continue as upper level wildfire smoke impacts Iowa
kcrg wx
Hazy sky continues, slight chance of a shower or storm today
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast