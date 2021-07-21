Hazy, hot and humid day ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mix of sun and clouds through the day, but hazy through the afternoon due to upper-level wildfire smoke. The upper-level smoke may be a bit thicker over the next 24 hours, if you have respiratory issues, you may want to avoid extended periods of time outside. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

A weak front continues to move in from the northeast and could prompt a few isolated storms this afternoon. Heat and humidity continue to increase through the week as highs climb into the low 90s by the end of the week. Heat index values could climb to 100° or above this weekend. Another storm chances return Friday night and into Saturday and right now the majority of it looks to impact Minnestoa but could impact Iowa by Saturday.

