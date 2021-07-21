Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Officer uses chip bag, duct tape to save stabbing victim

By WABC staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video contains content that may disturb some viewers.

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) - A New York Police Officer is being hailed as a hero for helping a stabbing victim.

In a job where split-second decisions count, the decision officer Ronald Kennedy made earlier this month, on July 7, made all the difference for the victim of a stabbing.

“We knew right away we needed to seal the chest with a puncture wound there. We didn’t want the air going in and collapsing his lung,” he said.

Blood was gushing, and when Kennedy saw the deli steps away, he had an idea.

“He told me, ‘Go in the store. Get me a bag of chips.’ I got him a bag of chips. Then he said, ‘Go back in. Get me some tape,’” bystander Ricardo Gonzalez said.

It sounded like a strange request, but Kennedy was tapping into his previous experience as an EMT.

He emptied the bag, flattened it and had his colleague help seal it over the wound.

Officer David Galindez for a split-second thought it was crazy to use the chip bag.

“For a split second yes, but I trusted Ron knew. He had prior EMT experience. I knew it was going to work,” he said.

The reason it worked for the same reason the chips stay crisp in the bag. Air can’t penetrate the thin aluminum that lines the bag.”

“The effect was immediate and apparent. As soon as Ron finished getting that dressing on there that bag of chips right away, we noticed a drastic improvement in his condition,” officer Matthew Grieve said.

It’s a MacGyver-like move that doctors said saved the victim’s life.

“It worked out really well. We made the right calls at the right time and were really happy with the result,” Kennedy said.

The suspect was arrested later that evening. The victim is still recovering.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen found dead with gunshot wound behind the wheel of crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday
Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is...
Day 3 of testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial
Social media users report dozens of thumbtacks along Linn County trails, causing a safety...
Thumbtacks along bike trails in Linn County pose a hazard
Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart delivers the State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 26,...
Cedar Rapids Mayor pressures non-profit to cancel event featuring competitor

Latest News

It will be President Joe Biden's third trip to Ohio since taking office.
Biden travels to Ohio to push infrastructure plan
Jeff Bezos became the latest billionaire to visit space Tuesday.
Bezos’ comments on workers after spaceflight draws rebuke
A superhero from Our Town Monticello has left a legacy that continues to inspire others.
Our Town: Inclusive playground to honor Monticello superhero
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is urging people to protect their pets.
Animal Rescue League reminds Iowans not to leave pets in hot cars after rescuing four dogs Saturday