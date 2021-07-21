Show You Care
Garza earns Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year award

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa men’s basketball player who swept all major postseason awards for his final season playing for the Hawkeyes has added one more trophy to the case.

Luka Garza was named the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday. He is the first male athlete to win the award in 13 years, and the fifth all-time since its inception in 1992. Garza is also the first basketball player to win the award at Iowa, and the first in the conference since 2016, when Denzel Valentine, of the Michigan State Spartans, won.

Garza is Iowa’s all-time leading scorer for men’s basketball. He is currently preparing for the NBA Draft.

