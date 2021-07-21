Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fire at Osceola airport destroys hangar, destroyed planes

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Iowa (AP) — Fire officials say a blaze at Osceola’s small airport has destroyed a hangar and at least two airplanes.

Television station KCCI reports that the fire at Osceola Municipal Airport was reported around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Osceola Fire Chief Byron Jimmerson says welding work was being performed in the hangar before the fire started, but it’s not yet clear whether that started the fire.

Investigators say the hangar and at least two privately-owned planes were destroyed, but no one was injured in the blaze.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen found dead with gunshot wound behind the wheel of crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday
Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is...
Day 3 of testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial
Social media users report dozens of thumbtacks along Linn County trails, causing a safety...
Thumbtacks along bike trails in Linn County pose a hazard
15-year old killed at Apartment complex didn't live at complex
15-year-old killed at Hawthorne Hills apartments didn’t live at complex

Latest News

Paul Hoff testifies.
Owner of trailer where Chris Bagley was killed takes stand for second day in Blahnik murder trial
Owner of trailer where Chris Bagley was killed takes stand for second day in Blahnik murder trial
Owner of trailer where Chris Bagley was killed takes stand for second day in Blahnik murder trial
Cedar Rapids police investigate shooting at Hawthorne Hills Apartment
Cedar Rapids police investigate shooting at Hawthorne Hills Apartment
Coralville Mayor John Lundell announced he will not seek re-election for a fifth term.
Coralville Mayor John Lundell won't seek re-election