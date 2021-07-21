Federal search warrants executed at 13 Des Moines locations in narcotics sweep

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Various agencies in Polk County have confirmed a large-scale law enforcement operation on Wednesday.

According to television station KCCI, the Des Moines Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office both said that arrest and search warrants, part of investigations by the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force and Federal Bureau of Investigation, were being executed at 13 locations.

Few details were provided by authorities, but the sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the general public.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.