Dubuque police watching shots fired reports after shooting that left 18-year-old dead

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The arrest of 14- and 15-year-olds in the shooting death of an 18-year-old is highlighting a rise in gun violence in Dubuque.

Police charged the two teenagers with shooting and killing Robert Powell-Moore during a fight in Dubuque on Saturday. The shooting happened in the alley behind 1401 Central Avenue.

Dubuque police are tracking a rise in incidents where gunshots are fired with criminal intent. The department has recorded 12 so far this year, which is on pace to surpass the totals of each of the last two years. In 2020, police reported 17 cases of shots fired with criminal intent, and 16 in 2019.

Lt. Ted McClimon, with the Dubuque Police Department, said police have been able to make arrests in nearly all of those cases.

”The important thing for us is we have had a really good closure rate, able to get people charged, in large part due to our traffic camera system,” McClimon said. “Just like in this case, it captured the incident.”

McClimon said there are no real trends connecting the shootings, either from who is involved or where the shootings are happening.

”It is not one area that is, specifically in Dubuque, where these incidents happen,” McClimon said. “They have happened in a large percentage of the city.”

McClimon said, though, that Dubuque neighbors should not be concerned.

“It can be kind of alarming when something like this happens, especially with the ages of the individuals involved in this one, but I think it is important to understand that these people were acquaintances, they knew who each other were, so it was not a random act,” McClimon said.

The 14- and 15-year-old are charged with voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Both of their names are secret under Iowa law because the case is in juvenile court. Only if the county attorney wants to charge them as adults, would their names and more details of the crime become public.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.