Derecho Resource Center needing help following spike for services

By Taylor Holt
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Almost a year later, the man who organized the Derecho Resource Center, Raymond Siddell, says it’s still surreal.

“It’s been crazy to think back and go last August, we were running around in the heat of the Summer trying to help as many people as possible,” Siddell said.

Now, there’s another rush of demand, with need growing in recent weeks.

“That increase is specifically the number of new clients that we’re seeing come through the door that are filling out paperwork for the first time and seeking our services for the first time,” he added.

New clients into the center increased 28% from May to June. So far, July has seen a 10% increase from June. The number of households they were serving on average went from 16 last month to now 28.

Siddell says he doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that the demand increased around the same time federal unemployment benefits ended last month. He also points to ongoing insurance issues and needed repairs.

“The recovery efforts, although physical damage when you drive around may seem completed or at least addressed for the most part, there might be interior damage that you can’t see,” he said.

They’re also looking for more volunteers with only five people consistently able to help. Siddell hopes a ‘Together we Achieve’ event next month can be a celebration of resilience.

“I think we all should just reflect on this last year, and be very proud in the community that we live in and be proud of our community members. We should be proud of what we were able to do in such a short period of time to get people on the road to recovery,” Siddell said.

The Derecho Anniversary festival will be on August 7th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.at Green Square Park.

If people are looking to volunteer, they can call the center or sign up on the Together We Achieve website.

