Day 4 of witness testimony to begin in Drew Blahnik murder trial on Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorney’s will begin the day four of testimony on Wednesday in the Drew Blahnik murder trial.

Blahnik is accused of stabbing Chris Bagley to death and burying his body in southeast Cedar Rapids in December 2018.

Paul Hoff, the owner of the trailer where Bagley was killed, took the stand Tuesday.

Hoff witnessed the murder and helped hide evidence afterwards. He testified that he first met Bagley through drugs.

He said Bagley would buy meth from him almost daily, and they developed a friendship.

Hoff testified Bagley stole from a drug dealer named Andy Shaw on three separate occasions, that included drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, and personal property.

It was those robberies Hoff said led to a fight between Bagley and Drew Wagner at his trailer.

During the fight, Hoff describes watching Drew Blahnik jump in to kill Bagley.

“His head was kind of forward, and he grabbed him by the hair and pulled his head up and then stabbed 4 times, 3,4 times, 5 times maybe to the neck right there.”

He said Bagley never had a gun during the altercation, and before he was killed, he was asking Blahnik to let him go.

Hoff told the jury Bagley had no fight left in him after he was stabbed the first time.

Prosecutors say Blahnik stabbed him 17 different times.

There were some inconsistencies between Wagner’s testimony Monday and Hoff’s on Tuesday.

They each claimed they did not help Blahnik bury Bagley’s body, and instead pointed fingers at each other.

Hoff will return to the stand Wednesday morning.

