Coralville mayor won’t seek re-election for 5th term

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Mayor John Lundell announced on Wednesday he will not seek re-election for a 5th term.

Lundell’s current term ends on December 31. It will complete his eighth year as mayor of Coralville. He has been a resident of Coralville for 41 years and served on the city council for 10 years.

“I am extremely proud of the positive growth and development that has occurred during my service to the City of Coralville, but it is time to step back from a leadership role,” Lundell said in a press release. “I have been blessed to serve with superb city council members and staff.”

