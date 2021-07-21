Cedar Rapids seeks bids for over $20 million flood protection project

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Lake North Shore Levee flood prevention project which was approved by City Council at their July 13th meeting will start accepting bids Wednesday at 11 AM.

The project is in collaboration with CONNECTCR, a group aiming to revitalize the Cedar Lake area.

“It’s really an important project because it’s flood control,” said Rob Davis, Flood Control System Program Manager.

The flood protection levee is estimated to cost $20,840,000. They will break ground in September of 2021 and hope to have it complete by Fall 2023.

“There’ll be a lot of work going out in that neighborhood over the next several years,” said Davis.

Davis says this project is the first of many in the Cedar Lake area.

“It also starts the amenity portion of the Cedar Lake, which is used, but it will be greatly enhanced. And we really can’t enhance that until we protect it from flooding,” said Davis. “So this is the first stage of flood control in that neighborhood,”.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.