Cedar Rapids police release 15-year-old shooting victim’s name

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say it was 15-year-old Tyliyah L. Whitis of Peoria, Illinois that officers found with gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle in the southwest part of the city on Tuesday.

Officers responded at 6:19 a.m. on Tuesday to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the Hawthorne Hills Apartment Complex in the 2200 block of C Street Southwest. They found a vehicle with extensive damage and a 15-year-old female in the driver’s seat with what appear to be gunshot wounds. The vehicle was registered to one of Whitis’ family members.

An official cause of death is still pending a report from the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

