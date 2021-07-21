Show You Care
Cedar County could become third Iowa county this month to become a “2nd Amendment Sancutary”

By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Soon three counties in Iowa could be what’s called “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.” That means county governments will not enforce federal laws they deem as counter to their right to bear arms.

Jasper and Hardin Counties voted last week to become second amendment sanctuaries. Cedar County Board of Supervisors plan to vote on becoming one next week.

Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington supports it. “We don’t break the law,” he said. “There’s no reason we should have to give up our rights “> Wethington believes the people in Cedar County are pro-second amendment, and he wants to fight for them.

“We’re a rural county,” he adds. “We believe and understand the fact that law enforcement, peace officers can’t protect you, that’s misinformation. We can’t be there all the time.”

Traci Kennedy volunteers with the Iowa Chapter of Moms Demand Action. She’s not a fan of the resolutions. “We really just see them more as an act of extremism,” she said.

The grassroots movement formed after the Sandy Hook shooting with a goal of reducing gun violence Kennedy thinks Second Amendment Sanctuaries don’t make people safer, and wishes gun rights advocates would have a seat at the table with her group.

“It’s concerning to us that these counties are ready to pass the resolutions,” she said. “But aren’t ready to protect Iowans from everyday gun violence.”

The sheriff says he’s working with the Iowa Firearms Coalition for the entire state to become a second amendment Sanctuary.

“I would like to see a signal sent to Washington that the state of Iowa is predominantly pro second amendment,” he said.

