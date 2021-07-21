Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

“Battle of the Badges” blood drive happening in Coralville

Battle of the Badges Blood drive
Battle of the Badges Blood drive(Phil Reed)
By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The 8th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive taking place at the Coralville Public Library on Wednesday and Thursday.

Coralville Firefighters are taking on Coralville Police officers in a competition to see who can donate the most blood. The public can also take part in the friendly competition by donating on behalf of police or fire.

Organizers say this is a good way to save lives during a time donations are needed. “Summer is always a hard time to get donors to come in,” said Jessie Cunningham with UI Degowin Blood Center. “A lot of that is there’s a lot more activities going on. Families are taking vacations, people are not in schools.”

The blood drive continues Thursday from 1:00pm-6:00pm.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen found dead with gunshot wound behind the wheel of crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday
Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is...
Day 3 of testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial
15-year old killed at Apartment complex didn't live at complex
15-year-old killed at Hawthorne Hills apartments didn’t live at complex
Social media users report dozens of thumbtacks along Linn County trails, causing a safety...
Thumbtacks along bike trails in Linn County pose a hazard

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
New cases of COVID-19 surge over 51% this week compared to previous
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Federal Bureau of Investigation logo.
Federal search warrants executed at 13 Des Moines locations in narcotics sweep
Cody William Skiye, 28, of Mason City.
Mason City man pleads not guilty to charges in death of bicyclist