“Battle of the Badges” blood drive happening in Coralville

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The 8th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive taking place at the Coralville Public Library on Wednesday and Thursday.

Coralville Firefighters are taking on Coralville Police officers in a competition to see who can donate the most blood. The public can also take part in the friendly competition by donating on behalf of police or fire.

Organizers say this is a good way to save lives during a time donations are needed. “Summer is always a hard time to get donors to come in,” said Jessie Cunningham with UI Degowin Blood Center. “A lot of that is there’s a lot more activities going on. Families are taking vacations, people are not in schools.”

The blood drive continues Thursday from 1:00pm-6:00pm.

