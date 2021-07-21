Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

AP sources: Iowa plans to name football field for Slater

Sandra Wilkins smiles after unveiling the bust of her uncle Duke Slater at the Pro Football...
Sandra Wilkins smiles after unveiling the bust of her uncle Duke Slater at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Canton, Ohio.(Tom E. Puskar | Tom E. Puskar/AP Images for NFL)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two people familiar with the proposal say the University of Iowa plans to name the field at Kinnick Stadium for Duke Slater.

He was a trailblazing Black player who was an All-American tackle a century ago. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the plan to honor Slater hasn’t been announced.

The Iowa Board of Regents is set to consider and approve “a proposed facility naming” at a meeting next week. No details about the agenda item have been released.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen found dead with gunshot wound behind the wheel of crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday
Drew Wagner testifies during the trial of Drew Blahnik on Monday, July 19, 2021. Blahnik is...
Day 3 of testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial
15-year old killed at Apartment complex didn't live at complex
15-year-old killed at Hawthorne Hills apartments didn’t live at complex
Social media users report dozens of thumbtacks along Linn County trails, causing a safety...
Thumbtacks along bike trails in Linn County pose a hazard

Latest News

Iowa center Luka Garza reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Garza earns Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year award
Sandra Wilkins smiles after unveiling the bust of her uncle Duke Slater at the Pro Football...
Duke Slater, former Hawkeye and NFL’s 1st Black lineman, is now Hall of Famer
McCaffery and Toussaint ready to take over
Best friends Patrick McCaffery & Joe Toussaint ready to take over for Hawkeye basketball team
Best Friends Patrick McCaffery and Joe Toussaint ready to take over