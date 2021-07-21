Animal Rescue League reminds Iowans not to leave pets in hot cars after rescuing four dogs Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is urging people to protect their pets after rescuing four dogs from hot cars Saturday in Des Moines.

The ARL said Animal Services officers and police rescued two dogs from a car parked at Blank Park Zoo.

Temperatures inside the vehicle reached 109 degrees.

The ARL says it rescued two more dogs that same day from a vehicle parked at Merle Hay Mall.

The dog owners have been charged with two counts of neglect.

All four dogs received treatment to help return their body temperatures to normal.

“We believe pets are part of the family,” said Joe Stafford, with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. “Keep them with you, with your family. Keep them in the house and cool and regulated. And if they are going to be outdoors, make sure they have a fresh supply of clean, portable water.”

The ARL said temperatures inside a vehicle can reach 100 degrees in minutes on an 80-degree day, even when the windows are cracked open.

The league also said pets can suffer organ damage or death if kept in hot vehicles.

Anyone who sees a pet or child left alone in a car should call police.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.