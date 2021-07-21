Show You Care
Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.(Source: Facebook/City of Tarrant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting.

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.

Warning: This story contains a video with profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Bryant says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor.

Others are calling for his resignation.

Standing up from his council seat during a public session and referring to a Black female council member, Bryant asked: “Do we have a house (n-word) in here?”

Some in the audience gasped at his use of the phrase.

Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

