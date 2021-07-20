Show You Care
Xavior Harrelson prayer vigil planned for Saturday in Montezuma

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson. He was last seen on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Montezuma.(Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Montezuma are planning a “Light his way home” prayer vigil for Sunday to support Xavior Harrelson’s friends and family and members of the community.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Xavior Harrelson went missing on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Sunday’s vigil will take place at 3 p.m. at the Montezuma football field.

Organizers are asking people to come wearing orange, Xavior’s favorite color.

The latest update from the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the reward fund for information in the case has surpassed $31,600.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

