Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
One dead in crash on Alburnett Road in Linn County
A Cedar Rapids woman says she is moving after the city of Cedar Rapids determined her home is a...
Cedar Rapids woman told to pull out sunflower garden in right-of-way
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Dozens of gunshots in Iowa city east side neighborhood on Sunday morning
Drew Blahnik in court on Friday, July 17, 2021.
Day two of trial for man accused of killing Chris Bagley begins
A single-engine crop duster bi-plane rests upside down in a cornfield after crashing near the...
Crop duster crashes near Amana airport

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Extreme weather fuels Oregon wildfires; outside help sought
The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions.
CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases
The state and local governments say distribution companies did not have proper controls to flag...
4 companies on verge of $26 billion deal to settle US opioid lawsuits
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
LIVE: White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers