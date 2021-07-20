Thumbtacks along bike trails pose a hazard

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Social media users report dozens of thumbtacks along Linn County Trails causing a safety concern for many cyclists.

While some may not know about the tacks in their tires till after the ride, for those traveling at higher speeds and in groups this can become very dangerous.

“If they were to hit attack, just knowing how densely populated it can be at some times during the day, one biker goes down, and that could take out three or four more behind them. And so it’s just a scary situation,” said Stephanie Mei, a trail user.

Mei says she is most worried about this happening on weekends when the trails are busiest.

“I think we all need to be a little more mindful of all the people that are using the trail. I use it for running, I use it for biking, and we just need to be better about, you know, watching and making sure that it’s as safe as possible. "

The Linn County Trails Association say that if you notice a collection of thumbtacks along the trail you should report it and try to clean it up best to your ability. You can report it through the Linn County Trails association or directly with the local authorities in a specific location.

