Teen gets wish fulfilled to meet newly-adopted Kimble, prior animal abuse victim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control are on pace to issue fewer citations for animal abuse this year than in 2020.

Last year, they issued 200 citations. So far this year, they’ve handed out 102, with police making five arrests in abuse cases. That includes an arrest in one of their most severe cases, the abuse of Kimble the puppy, who had a long road to recovery.

“He’s doing amazing. As soon as he got out of the kennel, we could really see his personality,” Jessie Kelley, Kimble’s new adoptive mom, said.

However, that wasn’t the case months ago. Kelley is a vet tech at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital and, at the time, became Kimble’s foster mom.

“He was pretty banged up when we got him. We had to carry him a lot,” Kelley said. “We do see a lot of severe cases, and unfortunately most of the time when they have multiple leg fractures, they don’t make it.”

Kelley and others helped nurse him back to health though, and she quickly went from being a foster parent to a forever family.

“We thought about it for a day, and me and my husband looked at each other and said he’s not leaving,” Kelley said.

Kimble’s story of recovery has impacted many beyond just the Kelley’s, including 14-year-old Carly Allen. She was diagnosed with Sotos syndrome, a rare genetic disorder, and followed Kimble’s journey from the start.

On Wednesday, her wish to meet him came true.

“On June 28, I broke my leg at Camp Courageous, and so it was very hard to see him hurt,” Carly said.

“We were sitting in the living room crying, and then we we’re trying to record as we were telling Carly and she was mad because she thought we were joking with her, so this is huge. This is a big deal,” Lisa Allen, Carly’s mom, said.

Carly loves animals and wants to work at an animal shelter one day. Her mom said meeting Kimble is about more than just that.

“Animals never judge us. They just are very accepting of everybody, and that for Carly has been a huge thing throughout her life. Animals are always completely accepting of her,” Lisa said.

Kelley said she just hopes Kimble continues to thrive.

“That’s the best thing about dogs, how forgiving they are, and they love us no matter what,” Kelley said.

