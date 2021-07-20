Teen found dead with gunshot wound behind the wheel of crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after finding a teenage girl dead in a vehicle that crashed at the Hawthorne Hills Apartment Complex in the 2200 block of C Street S.W. Tuesday morning.

Officials said they received a report about the crash at around 6:19 a.m.

At the scene, officials said they found a vehicle with extensive damage and a 15-year-old female who had died in the driver’s seat. Police say she appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Final determination of the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing. Officials said the shooting appears to be a targeted incident. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Cedar Rapids police at (319) 286-5491, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800–CS-CRIME.

The victim’s name has not been released.

