Summer is here to stay - Watch for isolated storm chance

By Joe Winters
Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Muggy conditions are here to stay. Not only do we have the mugginess rising with an increased push of moisture now is the time we add moisture from the crops, practically corn. Evapotranspiration, the moisture released by the crops, can add 5-6 degrees on our dew points. We will feel it as dew points rise to and top 70 later in the week. A weak cold front will be in the vicinity tonight and tomorrow. While the chance is slim, an isolated shower or storms will be possible, especially across the northeast. Have a great night.

