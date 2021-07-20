Show You Care
Spencer Lee’s ‘Excuses are for Wusses’ apparel arrives at Iowa Style Apparel

By Scott Saville
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa three-time NCAA champ Spencer Lee’s name, image and likeness, or NIL, gear came in at Iowa Style Apparel in Cedar Rapids on Monday. The apparel features Lee’s “Excuses are for Wusses” slogan.

It all comes after a judge ruled NCAA athletes can make money off their name, image and likeness.

