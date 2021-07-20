Spencer Lee’s ‘Excuses are for Wusses’ apparel arrives at Iowa Style Apparel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa three-time NCAA champ Spencer Lee’s name, image and likeness, or NIL, gear came in at Iowa Style Apparel in Cedar Rapids on Monday. The apparel features Lee’s “Excuses are for Wusses” slogan.

It all comes after a judge ruled NCAA athletes can make money off their name, image and likeness.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.