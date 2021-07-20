Show You Care
South Dakota Gov. Noem says she’s putting prayer back in schools

Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.(CNN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, speaking at the conservative Family Leadership Summit. She made some waves with some barbed comments about fellow Republican governors. Noem also decried what she calls Joe Biden’s America.

“I don’t recognize the country I had the opportunity to grow up in,” Noem said. “I just don’t. When I grew up, people were proud to have a job. Uh, they, weren’t confused on the difference between boys and girls. Uh, we prayed in schools, which by the way, in South Dakota, I’m putting prayer back in our school. We stood for the National Anthem. We honored our flag, and we were a country that was proud of our history. And that is not Joe Biden’s America. His America’s built on hate and division, on pitting people against each other. And it is a shame to watch the violence and the crime and the lack of unity that America sees today.”

TV station KOTA contacted governor Noem’s office to ask what she was referring to when she said she was putting prayer back in our schools. All she said was, “stay tuned”. Supreme Court rulings have largely banned prayer in public schools since the 1960′s.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

