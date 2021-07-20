Police arrest protesters during Des Moines city council meeting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police arrested four protesters during a city council meeting in Des Moines on Monday.

This marks the third time protesters have disrupted a city council meeting.

The arrests Monday night began after the mayor ordered a protester, standing on a chair, to sit down and later leave.

The protester remained standing and did not leave.

It all started after council members voted not to allow public comment on items on the consent agenda.

One of those items regarded grant funding for police de-escalation training.

Others included grants for police equipment and funding for public safety dispatch software updates.

