Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released the name of the person who died in a two-vehicle crash between Alburnett and Central City.

Larry Hullermann, 62, of Waterloo, was killed in the crash, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8:39 a.m. on Monday, deputies and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash at the corner of Alburnett Road and Central City Road. A vehicle southbound on Alburnett Road failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting the eastbound vehicle Hullermann was a passenger in, according to officials.

Hullermann was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the eastbound schedule was not injured.

The Alburnett Fire Department, Central City Fire Department, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, and Center Point Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash continues.

