Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Officials identify man killed in Linn County crash on Monday

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released the name of the person who died in a two-vehicle crash between Alburnett and Central City.

Larry Hullermann, 62, of Waterloo, was killed in the crash, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8:39 a.m. on Monday, deputies and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash at the corner of Alburnett Road and Central City Road. A vehicle southbound on Alburnett Road failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting the eastbound vehicle Hullermann was a passenger in, according to officials.

Hullermann was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the eastbound schedule was not injured.

The Alburnett Fire Department, Central City Fire Department, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, and Center Point Ambulance were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash continues.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
One dead in crash on Alburnett Road in Linn County
A Cedar Rapids woman says she is moving after the city of Cedar Rapids determined her home is a...
Cedar Rapids woman told to pull out sunflower garden in right-of-way
Teen found dead with gunshot wound behind the wheel of crashed vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Dozens of gunshots in Iowa city east side neighborhood on Sunday morning
A single-engine crop duster bi-plane rests upside down in a cornfield after crashing near the...
Crop duster crashes near Amana airport

Latest News

A slot machine.
Linn County gambling reauthorization referendum to appear on November ballot
National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) walks off the field...
Bills sign 3rd-round draft pick, former UNI tackle, Spencer Brown to 4-year deal
Hy-Vee nutrition expert Stephanie Vande Brake is here to tell us about all the benefits of...
Hy-Vee nutrition explains health benefits of cooking with an air fryer
Testimony continues this morning in the trial of the man accused of killing Chris Bagley.
Day 3 of testimony in Drew Blahnik murder trial