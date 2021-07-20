Show You Care
Linn County gambling reauthorization referendum to appear on November ballot

A slot machine.
A slot machine.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Linn County will have the chance to decide whether gambling operations could exist in the county when they head to the polls in November.

The Linn County Board of Supervisors adopted the resolution at a July 14 meeting by a vote of 3-0. The vote will take place on November 2, 2021, when voters in the county will be asked to vote yes or no to whether “gambling games on an excursion gambling boat or at a gambling structure in Linn County are approved.”

Linn County currently has no boats or buildings that house gambling operations. Approval of this reauthorization does not guarantee that such a facility will be developed, nor have any relation to a specific plan. Development of a casino requires additional steps including Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approval.

Per state code, the authorization to operate gambling games in a county becomes permanent if approved twice by voters in the county in two successive tries. The resolution was first adopted in a referendum in 2013, with an eight-year period between votes required by law.

