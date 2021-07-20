Show You Care
Judge exonerates man who served 20 years in Georgia slayings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - A judge has dismissed all charges against a man convicted of the 1985 slayings of a couple at a south Georgia church, exonerating him after he spent two decades behind bars.

Dennis Perry’s attorneys say Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett on Monday granted a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case.

Scarlett last year gave Perry the chance for a new trial after DNA recovered from the crime scene matched a different suspect. He also ordered Perry’s release from prison while prosecutors decided whether to refile charges.

A district attorney who took office in January decided not to pursue the case.

