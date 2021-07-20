Show You Care
Iowa City Law Enforcement agencies team up to better analyze cyber evidence

Iowa City PD partner to create J-FACT
By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa City PD, and UI Public Safety have created a team of certified digital forensic examiners. The task force is called the Joint Forensic Analysis Cyber Team, or J-FACT. Rather than going through other agencies in other places, or even at the state level, they can now prioritize cyber crimes in Johnson County.

Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel said everything from frauds and scams, to child pornography and murder investigations, so often have at least one piece of digital evidence, sometimes multiple devices involved.

”We can examine those devices and use the evidence we find in there to figure out exactly what happened right up to a crash, or the location data for, say, a missing person,” Kunkel said.

Before forming J-FACT, each agency would have to rely on other local agencies, or even the state level, to examine cyber evidence accurately. Just this year, Iowa City PD has reported 86 cases involving 447 devices.

“We see more evidence come down from the national level impacting local law enforcement and without adequate resources in place, we continue to see a backlog of trying to have that evidence examined by our state partners,” said Kunkel.

UI Public Safety Interim Co-Director, Mark Bullock, says J-FACT will speed up cyber-related investigations.

“By having this team locally, we are not subject to submitting our devices to other units or to other teams such as the DCI lab or even Cedar Rapids, so our stuff goes to the front of the line.”

