Hot and hazy afternoon

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mostly sunny, but hazy through the afternoon due to upper-level wildfire smoke. The upper-level smoke may be a bit thicker over the next 24-48 hours, if you have respiratory issues, you may want to avoid extended periods of time outside. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with a few low 90s.

A weak front moves in from the northeast tonight and could cause a few isolated showers and storms in the northeast corner of the state, but impacts look to be minimal. Heat and humidity increase tomorrow afternoon as highs are well into the 80s and with this front nearby that could prompt an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening around eastern Iowa. Temperatures continue to rise into the 90s by the end of the week.

