Hazy sunshine continues today, isolated storms possible tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have more of the same coming today with plenty of hazy sunshine and highs going well into the 80s. A few low 90s may occur in spots. This haze is due to smoke out west drifting our way and it’s possible you may smell it at times today into this evening. Tonight, a weak front backs in from the northeast and may generate a few thunderstorms over primarily northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. By tomorrow afternoon, that same front is in the vicinity of eastern Iowa and a few afternoon pop-up storms can’t be ruled out. With such high humidity, a localized downpour may accompany any of these small storms. Thursday and Friday, hot weather dominates and this may lead to a few more storms again late Friday night into Saturday.

