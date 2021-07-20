Dubuque to use federal dollars to help people who are behind on utility bills because of the pandemic

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city council members voted unanimously to use federal money from the recent stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan, to help people behind on paying utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City staff said the amount of delinquent payments has gone up to more than $675,000 since the start of the pandemic. The city is currently reporting more than 900 delinquent accounts.

Alexis Steger, the city’s housing and development director, said this will help people get back on track and will also allow city departments to go back to pre-COVID operations.

”We really need to make sure that we are looking out for our residents, we do not want to cause any issues,” Steger said. “But we do need to get back to normal operations with the Water Department.”

These funds, however, would not be designated for people who have already participated in other programs aimed at helping people pay utility bills once the pandemic started.

The city will also not reinstate late fees for water bills until the end of the year.

