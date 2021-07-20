Drew Wagner to return to the stand in Blahnik murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged in connection to the death of Chris Bagley in 2018 says a different man asked Drew Blahnik to kill Bagley.

Drew Blahnik is on trial for murder in the death of Bagley. He is accused of stabbing Bagley to death and burying his body in southeast Cedar Rapids.

Drew Wagner is charged in connection to the crime. He’s accused of holding Bagely down while Blahnik stabbed him 17 times.

Wagner testified on Monday, claiming a man named Andy Shaw asked Blahnik to kill Bagley.

Wagner called Shaw a “large scale marijuana trafficker.”

He says Bagley stole drugs from Shaw several times before Shaw allegedly asked them to kill Bagley.

Wagner says he and Bagley got in a shoving match at a mobile home on December 13, 2018, over the robberies.

He said that’s when Blahnik started stabbing Bagley.

“I turned back around, and I see the defendant have Chris by his hair and like a punching motion, but like I learned later, a stabbing motion,” Wagner said.

Wagner said Blahnik and the owner of the mobile home, Paul Hoff, wrapped Bagley’s body in plastic.

He also admitted to helping get rid of evidence from the crime.

Wagner will return to the stand Tuesday for more questioning when the trial resumes at 9 a.m.

