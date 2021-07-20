Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Derecho anniversary festival planned for August at Greene Square Park

A free community event commemorating the recovery efforts following the August 10, 2020...
A free community event commemorating the recovery efforts following the August 10, 2020 derecho, is planned for August 7 at Greene Square Park.(Together We Achieve)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A free community event commemorating the recovery efforts following the August 10, 2020 derecho, is planned for August 7 at Greene Square Park.

The event is being hosted by Together We Achieve in collaboration with many sponsors.

Organizers said the festival will focus on the way the community came together, neighbors helping neighbors, in the aftermath of the devastating storm that was compounded by a pandemic.

Festivities include live music, yard games, inflatables, face painting, balloon art, food, drinks and more.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more on the event, visit the Derecho Anniversary Festival Facebook page.

This event comes in addition to a commemoration derecho anniversary event planned for Bever Park on August 10.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders on the scene of a crash in Linn County.
One dead in crash on Alburnett Road in Linn County
A Cedar Rapids woman says she is moving after the city of Cedar Rapids determined her home is a...
Cedar Rapids woman told to pull out sunflower garden in right-of-way
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Dozens of gunshots in Iowa city east side neighborhood on Sunday morning
Drew Blahnik in court on Friday, July 17, 2021.
Day two of trial for man accused of killing Chris Bagley begins
A single-engine crop duster bi-plane rests upside down in a cornfield after crashing near the...
Crop duster crashes near Amana airport

Latest News

Thumb tacks found along local bike trails are alarming cyclists.
Thumb tacks found along Linn County bike trails cause alarm for cyclists
The University of Iowa's College of Education says it will train seven dozen students to...
University of Iowa addresses shortage of mental health experts
Police arrested four protesters during a city council meeting in Des Moines on Monday.
Police arrest protesters during Des Moines city council meeting
Police arrested four protesters during a city council meeting in Des Moines on Monday.
Police arrest protesters during Des Moines city council meeting