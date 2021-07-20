Derecho anniversary festival planned for August at Greene Square Park

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A free community event commemorating the recovery efforts following the August 10, 2020 derecho, is planned for August 7 at Greene Square Park.

The event is being hosted by Together We Achieve in collaboration with many sponsors.

Organizers said the festival will focus on the way the community came together, neighbors helping neighbors, in the aftermath of the devastating storm that was compounded by a pandemic.

Festivities include live music, yard games, inflatables, face painting, balloon art, food, drinks and more.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more on the event, visit the Derecho Anniversary Festival Facebook page.

This event comes in addition to a commemoration derecho anniversary event planned for Bever Park on August 10.

