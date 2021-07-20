Clarke University receives grant to help minority freshman students excel at college

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A person’s freshman year of college can be an overwhelming experience for many. That was the case for Darius Hernandez.

”There were a few times that I was stressed out with work,” Hernandez said. “I felt like my time management was falling down. I just felt like I had nobody to talk to other than my best friends here on campus.”

Hernandez is now going into his junior year at Clarke University and is well-adjusted to college life. Now he is giving back to incoming freshmen as part of Clarke’s Peer Mentor program.

”Each of us has the opportunity to meet with a specific student and just help them through the lives of being a first-year college student or just transitioning from high school to the first year,” Hernandez said.

The program kicked off last spring and Hernandez was one of three mentors. These students help incoming freshmen from minority or underrepresented groups with time management, study skills, learning their way around campus, and even lending them an ear when they need to vent.

The university pairs mentors and mentees based on things like background and interests. Hernandez said he formed a special bond with his mentee.

”Him and I created a really great relationship,” Hernandez said. “Him and I being both from Texas, far, far away from home, that homesick kind of kicked in a little bit. I was able to help him through specific situations he was dealing with as well as really enhancing his time management and helping him with his classes and bringing his grades up from Cs to Bs or Bs to As.”

A $3,000 grant from the Alliant Energy Foundation will allow the university to expand the program in the fall.

“It just means that we are able to pour more into the program and thus the students,” Renee Smith, assistant director of engagement and intercultural programs, said. “The grant is going to help us be able to support the mentors financially and with training and, by that, by having more mentors we get to serve more mentee students as well.”

The program started with three mentors and four mentees; they hope to at least double that now. Smith said students who participated as mentees raised cumulative GPA by around 0.5 points.

“They are not only getting that academic support, but they are getting that peer-to-peer social interaction because Clarke is having a more diverse student population,” Smith said.

That is something Hernandez said he is honored to have been chosen to help out with.

”Just being able to give back to these kids and allowing them to not struggle the way we struggled our first year really makes me feel good inside,” Hernandez said.

