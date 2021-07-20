Show You Care
Bills sign 3rd-round draft pick, former UNI tackle, Spencer Brown to 4-year deal

National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) walks off the field...
National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) walks off the field after the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.(Rusty Costanza | AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have their entire eight-member draft class under contract after signing offensive tackle Spencer Brown to a four-year contract.

Brown was selected in the third round out of Northern Iowa, where he started 32 games. The signing coincided with Bills rookies reporting for the start of practice a little over a week before the team opens training camp.  

Brown is competing for a primary backup spot on a line that returns all five starters. He was one of three offensive linemen drafted by Buffalo. The group also included fifth-round pick Tommy Doyle and seventh-rounder Jack Anderson.

